Australia watchdog has concerns on Du Pont, Dow merger

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia's corporate watchdog said on Thursday it had competition concerns about the planned $130 billion merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co and was in touch with overseas regulators on the deal.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission invited submissions from interested parties and said a final decision would be made on Feb. 2.
"The ACCC is concerned about the effect that the proposed merger may have on competition for a diverse range of products, including insecticides, seeds, and materials science products," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.
The merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont is being scrutinized by regulators world over, with EU antitrust officials expected to decide the deal by Feb. 6. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
