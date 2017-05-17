Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
BRASILIA May 17 Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
The board of antitrust agency Cade unanimously approved the recommendation from technical staff that proposed asset sales would be enough to address competitive concerns about the $130 billion merger between the U.S. chemical giants. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes)
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley