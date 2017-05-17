版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 23:10 BJT

Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil

BRASILIA May 17 Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.

The board of antitrust agency Cade unanimously approved the recommendation from technical staff that proposed asset sales would be enough to address competitive concerns about the $130 billion merger between the U.S. chemical giants. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes)
