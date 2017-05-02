版本:
2017年 5月 2日

Dow and Dupont receive conditional approval from China for proposed merger

BEIJING May 2 China has conditionally approved the proposed merger between the Dow Chemical Co and Dupont, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

The merger was approved by EU antitrust regulators in March on the condition the companies divest assets and research and development facilities.

Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Australia and Canada are yet to clear the deal. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
