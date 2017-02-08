版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 18:02 BJT

Dow, DuPont offer to sell assets to gain EU approval for merger

BRUSSELS Feb 8 Dow Chemical and DuPont has offered to sell assets to ease EU competition concerns over their planned $130 billion merger.

"The remedies include proposed divestment of a portion of DuPont's crop protection business and associated research and development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers business," Dow said in an email.

The companies reiterated their goal of closing the deal in the first half of 2017. The European Commission confirmed that the companies had offered concessions. The deadline for the Commission's decision has now been extended to April 4 from March 14. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐