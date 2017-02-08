UPDATE 1-Dow, DuPont offer to sell assets to gain EU approval for merger

(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Feb 8 Dow Chemical and DuPont
has offered to sell assets to ease EU competition
concerns that their planned $130 billion merger may lead to
farmers facing higher prices and fewer new herbicides and
pesticides in the future.
The companies submitted concessions to the European
Commission on Feb. 7.
"The remedies include proposed divestment of a portion of
DuPont's crop protection business and associated research and
development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers
business," Dow said in an email.
The companies reiterated their goal of closing the deal in
the first half of 2017. The European Commission confirmed that
the companies had offered concessions. It is now expected to
seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding whether
to accept them or demand more.
The deadline for the Commission's decision has now been
extended to April 4 from March 14.
The Dow, DuPont deal is one of three in the agrochemicals
industry as companies seek scale and cut costs. The others are
planned combinations of ChemChina and Syngenta
and of Bayer and Monsanto.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)