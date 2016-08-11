EU regulators to investigate Dow, DuPont $130 bln merger

BRUSSELS Aug 11 EU antitrust regulators opened
on Thursday a full investigation into Dow Chemical and
DuPont 's proposed $130 billion merger, saying the deal
may reduce competition in crop protection, seeds and some
petrochemicals.
The European Commission said the deal, which would create
the world's largest integrated crop protection and seeds
company, may also hurt innovation.
"The livelihood of farmers depends on access to seeds and
crop protection at competitive prices. We need to make sure that
the proposed merger does not lead to higher prices or less
innovation for these products," European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)