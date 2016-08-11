UPDATE 1-EU regulators to investigate Dow, DuPont $130 bln merger

(Adds DuPont, Dow Chemical comment, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Aug 11 EU antitrust regulators have
opened a full investigation into Dow Chemical and DuPont
's proposed $130 billion merger, saying the deal may
reduce competition in crop protection, seeds and some
petrochemicals.
The European Commission said the deal, which would create
the world's largest integrated crop protection and seeds
company, may also hurt innovation.
"The livelihood of farmers depends on access to seeds and
crop protection at competitive prices. We need to make sure that
the proposed merger does not lead to higher prices or less
innovation for these products," European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on Thursday.
The EU competition enforcer said concessions offered by the
companies last month were insufficient to allay its concerns.
Neither the Commission nor the companies provided details on the
offer. The regulator delayed its final decision on the deal to
Dec. 20.
Dow Chemical and DuPont said they would work constructively
with the Commission to address its concerns and that they still
expected the deal to close by the end of 2016.
Both companies are major suppliers of herbicides,
insecticides, leading producers of gene editing technology as
well as strong suppliers of specialty polyolefins which are
widely used in packaging and adhesive applications.
The sector has seen a consolidation surge in recent months
as companies bulk up to better compete with rivals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)