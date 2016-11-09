EU investigation into $130 billion Dow, DuPont deal resumes

BRUSSELS Nov 9 Dow Chemical and DuPont
have provided key data allowing European Union antitrust
regulators to resume scrutiny of their $130 billion merger, the
European Commission said on Wednesday.
The EU competition enforcer stopped its investigation last
month after the companies failed to submit crucial information.
"We have received the missing information and the clock has
been re-started. The new deadline for the Commission to take a
decision is 28 February 2017," a Commission spokesman said in an
email.
The Commission is worried the merger to create a giant in
crop protection and seeds may reduce competition in these areas
as well as certain petrochemicals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)