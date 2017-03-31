UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger

* Dow-DuPont merger close to be between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1
* DuPont buys almost all of FMC's health and nutrition unit
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00
By Vishaka George
March 31 DuPont said on Friday it would
buy a unit of FMC Corp and sell its crop protection
business to the company to win European Union approval for its
merger with Dow Chemical, and delayed the deal's closing
for the third time.
FMC's shares rose as much as 17 percent to hit a near
three-year high at $72.00. DuPont's shares dipped 1.5 percent
and Dow's shares were marginally down.
DuPont said it would sell part of its crop protection unit
to FMC and buy nearly all of FMC's health and nutrition business
in a deal that will fetch DuPont about $1.6 billion because of
the difference in the value of the assets.
DuPont's crop protection unit makes herbicides for cereals
and insecticides for fruit and vegetables.
The European Commission had been concerned that the $130
billion merger of two of the biggest and oldest U.S. chemical
producers would leave few incentives to produce new herbicides
and pesticides in the future.
The Dow-DuPont merger is still to be approved by regulators
in the United States, Brazil, China, Australia and Canada, but
Dow and DuPont said on Monday they were confident of clearing
all remaining jurisdictions.
"We are far down the road in our conversations with the
other regulators," DuPont CEO Edward Breen told Reuters,
adding that conditional approval from the European Commission
was "the big hurdle to get over".
Any further asset sales required by regulatory bodies would
be "very small" compared with its crop protection divestiture,
Breen said.
The Dow-DuPont deal is one of a trio of mega mergers that
will reshape the industry and consolidate six companies into
three.
The two other big deals being ChemChina's $43
billion bid for Syngenta and Bayer's
acquisition of Monsanto.
DuPont said its merger with Dow, which was expected to close
in the first half of 2017, is now anticipated to close between
Aug. 1 and Sept. 1.
The combined company will eventually be spun-off into three
independent publicly traded companies, the first being called
"Material Science Co".
Dow and DuPont said on Friday the intended spin-offs are
expected to occur within 18 months after merger closes.
The deal with FMC is expected to close in the fourth
quarter, subject to the closing of the DuPont-Dow merger.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)