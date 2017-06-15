UPDATE 3-Dow, DuPont merger wins U.S. antitrust approval with conditions

(Adds criticism by farm group, analyst comment)
By Diane Bartz
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co
have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition
that the companies sell certain crop protection products and
other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
The asset sales required by U.S. antitrust enforcers were
similar to what the companies had agreed to give up in a deal
they struck with European regulators in March. The deal is one
of several big mergers by farm suppliers, and the antitrust
approval was quickly denounced by the head of the National
Farmers Union, saying that farmers would face higher costs.
The Justice Department said the asset sales would prevent
price hikes or lost innovation.
Dow and DuPont announced the deal in December 2015 in what
was billed as an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion.
According to the filing in U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, the assets to be sold include DuPont's
Finesse herbicide for winter wheat and Rynaxypyr insecticides,
which the Justice Department said had U.S. annual sales of more
than $100 million.
In addition, Dow will sell its U.S. acid copolymers and
ionomers business. The products are used to make food packaging
and other goods.
The president of the National Farmers Union, Roger Johnson
called the antitrust approval "deeply disappointing."
"Clearly, the Trump administration is content allowing our
country’s consolidation complex to continue," Johnson said in a
statement. "The combination of Dow and DuPont, coupled with
other pending mergers, ... drives up costs for farmers’ inputs,
and it reduces the incentive for the remaining agricultural
input giants to compete."
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which
share the work of antitrust enforcement, have reviewed or are
reviewing no fewer than four deals involving corporate titans
that supply U.S. farmers.
In addition to Dow and DuPont merger deal, Bayer
has a deal to buy Monsanto, and ChemChina is purchasing
Syngenta. In addition, fertilizer companies Potash Corp
and Agrium are planning a merger.
After Dow completes the merger with DuPont, the companies
have said that they would split into three separate companies
specializing in material sciences, specialty products, and seeds
and agrochemicals.
"As originally proposed, the merger would have eliminated
important competition between Dow and DuPont in the development
and sale of insecticides and herbicides that are vital to
American farmers who plant winter wheat and various specialty
crops," acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch said in a
statement, adding that the merged company would have also gained
a monopoly over ethylene derivatives used to manufacture food
packaging and other products.
Finch said the settlement "will preserve vigorous
competition."
Analyst Brett Wong of Piper Jaffrey Co said he did not
foresee another round of consolidation in the agricultural
supply business in the near future. "It's going to take some
time for the current dust to settle," he said.
Dow and DuPont have already received clearance to merge from
Europe, China and Brazil. They are now awaiting approval from
just a handful of countries, including Canada and Mexico.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Chris
Sanders and Leslie Adler)