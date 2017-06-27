Mexico watchdog gives conditional approval to Dow, DuPont merger

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's antitrust watchdog
said on Tuesday that it has given approval to DuPont and
Dow Chemical Co to merge on the condition that they sell
certain crop protection products and other assets.
The asset sales required by Mexico's Federal Economic
Competition Commission (Cofece) is similar to what U.S.
antitrust enforcers asked of the two companies and similar to
what the firms had agreed to give up in a deal they struck with
European regulators in March.
Cofece said Dow needs to sell its acid copolymers and
ionomers businesses. The products are used to make food
packaging and other goods. It asked DuPont to sell an
insecticide business.
Dow operates six subsidiaries in Mexico, DuPont has 11
subsidiaries there.
Dow and DuPont announced the deal in December 2015 in what
was billed as an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Grant McCool)