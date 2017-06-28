Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017

June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont
on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their
merger in August.
Boards of both companies have jointly started a portfolio
review and have engaged McKinsey & Company to assist in the
assessment.
Alexander Cutler, lead director of DuPont, said, "If results
of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value
creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will
be pursued."
Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a
planned merger between DuPont and Dow after both firms agreed to
dispose of some assets.
