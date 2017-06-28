版本:
Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017

June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.

Boards of both companies have jointly started a portfolio review and have engaged McKinsey & Company to assist in the assessment.

Alexander Cutler, lead director of DuPont, said, "If results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will be pursued."

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)
