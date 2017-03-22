Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
NEW DELHI, March 22 India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
"The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is of the prima facie opinion that the proposed combination between Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is likely to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition," it said.
The panel has sought public opinion on the deal and has directed the two firms to publish details of the proposed merger, the statement said.
Last month, Reuters had reported Dow Chemical and DuPont were set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said.
For more details on the Indian statement: (bit.ly/2mPANYI) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by David Clarke)
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2