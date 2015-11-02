DuPont to consolidate some businesses within two units

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Chemicals and seed maker DuPont said it would consolidate some businesses within two units - one that makes nylon and polyster and another that makes materials such as Kevlar.
DuPont will continue to have six reporting segments and the consolidation will be effective Jan 1. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.