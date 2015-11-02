版本:
DuPont to consolidate some businesses within two units

Nov 2 Chemicals and seed maker DuPont said it would consolidate some businesses within two units - one that makes nylon and polyster and another that makes materials such as Kevlar.

DuPont will continue to have six reporting segments and the consolidation will be effective Jan 1. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

