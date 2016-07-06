UPDATE 2-DuPont ordered to pay $5.1 mln in trial over Teflon-making chemical

(Adds details from court filings)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 6 A U.S. jury on Wednesday
ordered DuPont to pay $5.1 million to a man who said he
developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical
used to make Teflon at one of its plants, according to a DuPont
spokesman.
It is the second time jurors in Ohio federal court have
found against DuPont, which is facing more than 3,400 lawsuits
from residents who say they contracted one of six diseases
linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8, which is
used to make products such as Teflon non-stick cookware.
Following a five-week trial, jurors deliberated for less
than a day before finding DuPont was negligent and awarding $5.1
million in compensatory damages to David Freeman, an Ohio
resident who said he developed testicular cancer from his
exposure to C-8 in drinking water.
The jury also decided that DuPont had acted with actual
malice, a finding that exposes the company to punitive damages,
the amount of which will be determined at a proceeding starting
Thursday.
A DuPont spokesman declined to comment. While DuPont is the
named defendant, a recent spin-off of its performance chemicals
segment, Chemours Co, will cover its liability.
A spokeswoman for Chemours, Cynthia Salitsky, said the
verdict will be appealed. To the extent DuPont claims
indemnification for the verdict, "Chemours retains its defenses
to such claims," she said in a statement.
Lawyers for Freeman did not immediately return a request for
comment. The trial was a so-called bellwether, the verdict of
which is intended to help the companies and plaintiffs value
remaining cases alleging similar facts.
The first trial over C-8 exposure resulted in a $1.6 million
verdict and no punitive damages last year.
Chemours shares closed down 22.5 percent at $5.93 in heavy
volume. DuPont shares ended down 1.8 percent at $61.85
per share.
