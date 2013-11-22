版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 03:10 BJT

BRIEF-DualEx says wellbore zone in Tunisia to be suspended

Nov 22 DualEx Energy International Inc : * Provides operational update on BHN-1 well in Tunisia * Says wellbore will now be suspended, awaiting the arrival of wellbore imaging equipment * Planning further wellbore diagnostic measures to ascertain presence or

absence of perforations in abiod formation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐