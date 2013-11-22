BRIEF-DualEx says wellbore zone in Tunisia to be suspended

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 22 DualEx Energy International Inc : * Provides operational update on BHN-1 well in Tunisia * Says wellbore will now be suspended, awaiting the arrival of wellbore imaging equipment * Planning further wellbore diagnostic measures to ascertain presence or
absence of perforations in abiod formation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.