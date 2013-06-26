Ex-Duane Reade executives lose bid to reverse fraud convictions

NEW YORK, June 26 Two former Duane Reade Inc executives on Wednesday lost a bid to have a U.S. appeals court reverse their 2010 convictions on securities fraud.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York affirmed the convictions and the sentences of Anthony Cuti, the New York drugstore chain's former chief executive, and William Tennant, the former chief financial officer.

Duane Reade is now owned by Walgreen Co, following its acquisition in 2010.