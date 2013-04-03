Dubai's new airport to launch passenger services on Oct 27

DUBAI, April 3 Dubai's new international
airport, which started cargo operations in 2010, will open its
long-delayed passenger terminal on Oct. 27 with two budget
airlines launching services there, airport authorities said on
Wednesday.
European low-cost carrier Wizz Air and Saudi Arabia's nasair
will begin passenger operations into Dubai World Central, Dubai
Airports said in a statement.
Dubai World Central is designed eventually to cater to 160
million passengers, which would make it the world's largest
airport on completion. It is supposed ultimately to replace the
emirate's current international airport, Dubai International -
though this will not happen before next decade at the earliest.
Big airlines, including Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates
, have not indicated any plans to move to the new
facility, which was originally due to open for passenger traffic
in March 2011.
Dubai is still pressing ahead with a $7.8-billion plan to
expand Dubai International and opened a dedicated terminal there
for Emirates Airbus A380s in January. Passenger flows through
Dubai International jumped 13.2 percent last year to 57.68
million people.
Last month the airport became the world's second busiest for
international passenger traffic, moving ahead of Charles de
Gaulle in Paris. London's Heathrow is the busiest.