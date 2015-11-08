AIRSHOW-Bell sees delayed recovery in commercial helicopter market

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
DUBAI Nov 8 Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, said on Sunday it did not expect a recovery in the commercial helicopter market until the first or second quarter of 2017.
Bell had previously said it saw an improvement some time in 2016. But Patrick Moulay, vice president of global sales and marketing for the helicopter market, said the outlook was worse than expected six months ago, given that key customers now believed that oil and gas prices would remain lower for a longer period.
He said Bell Helicopter was less affected than other firms since only 10 to 15 percent of its business relied on the oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.