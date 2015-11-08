AIRSHOW-Bell sees delayed recovery in commercial helicopter market

DUBAI Nov 8 Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, said on Sunday it did not expect a recovery in the commercial helicopter market until the first or second quarter of 2017.

Bell had previously said it saw an improvement some time in 2016. But Patrick Moulay, vice president of global sales and marketing for the helicopter market, said the outlook was worse than expected six months ago, given that key customers now believed that oil and gas prices would remain lower for a longer period.

He said Bell Helicopter was less affected than other firms since only 10 to 15 percent of its business relied on the oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)