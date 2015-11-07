AIRSHOW-Boeing seeks to tough out cheap-oil impact on jet sales

DUBAI Nov 7 Boeing sought on Saturday to
downplay industry concerns about a slowdown in demand for the
latest generation of fuel-saving jets, but acknowledged some
airlines are keeping old planes in their fleets for longer due
to weak oil prices.
Pressure on airlines to reduce their biggest single cost has
triggered record orders for next-generation planes that offer
fuel savings in recent years, but the outlook has been clouded
by a sharp fall in oil prices, undermining aerospace stocks.
Boeing sales chief John Wojick said any slowdown in demand
to replace existing jets would be more than compensated for by
growth elsewhere on the back of higher airline profits and the
economic stimulus from cheaper oil.
"We are seeing strong growth in many regions of the world
which definitely offsets some of the lack of replacement demand
because with lower fuel prices there is interest in continuing
to fly some of the older airplanes a little while longer,"
Wojick told reporters.
There has been a pickup in demand for used smaller,
single-aisle airplanes, like the Boeing 737-700 or Airbus A319,
from airlines that might otherwise be buying new, Wojick said.
He expected larger jets to be absorbed in the same way.
Investors are worried about a slide in prices of second-hand
wide-body jets. Resale prices underpin values across the market.
Boeing is lagging behind its European competitor in orders
this year, but is expected to remain ahead on deliveries.
Wojick said it expects to sell "about" as many as planes as
it delivers in 2015, leaving it about 200 aircraft to sell in
under two months.
"We have got some work to do but we have got some folks out
there working pretty hard," he said on the eve of the Dubai
Airshow.
Boeing and Airbus are expected to announce some orders at
the Nov. 8-12 event but nothing on the scale of the 2013
edition, which saw purchases of more than 400 jets from Gulf
super-carriers.
Boeing predicts 755-760 commercial deliveries in 2015. It
has sold 566 aircraft this year, or 489 after cancellations. The
Airbus tally stands at 910 gross orders and 850 net.
Boeing has said it is thinking of cutting output of its
large 777 model by 15 percent to seven a month as it switches to
a new version. Some analysts say it may have to go further.
Wojick said 777 output was secure through 2017 and that
Boeing did not see a reason to drop below seven a month based on
current demand, but any decision would be made in 2016.
