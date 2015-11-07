UPDATE 2-Boeing upbeat over possible Kuwait jet sale, oil price hits some deals

(Adds context on the talks)
DUBAI Nov 7 Boeing on Saturday gave its
strongest indication yet about a near-term sale of F/A-18E/F
Super Hornets to Kuwait, although the world's second-largest
weapons maker said lower oil prices were delaying some arms
purchases by Gulf states.
"There are things that we're waiting on... those things are
going to be cleared and we think they're going to be cleared
soon," Boeing's Paul Oliver said in response to a question on
whether discussions about a reported $3 billion F/A-18 deal with
Kuwait talks were making progress.
Oliver, vice-president of international business development
in the Middle East and Africa for Boeing's defense business, did
not name Kuwait specifically.
The United States has not publicly acknowledged talks to
sell Boeing fighters to Kuwait, but sources familiar with the
matter have said it is in negotiations about selling 24
F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to the Gulf nation in a deal valued at
over $3 billion.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters they hoped it
would clear final regulatory hurdles before the end of the year.
In September, Kuwait also signed a memorandum of
understanding to buy 28 Eurofighter jets built by Italy's
Finmeccanica, Britain's BAE Systems and
European aerospace firm Airbus Group.
At a news conference on Saturday, Boeing officials said they
were working on some fighter export prospects but declined to
identify any potential buyers.
Kuwait and other Gulf and Middle Eastern countries are
looking to acquire new high-tech military equipment to protect
themselves from neighbouring Iran and internal threats unleashed
by the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
Gulf governments are also looking to expand and speed up
their replenishment of arms due to involvement in the Yemen war
but longer-term programs are being postponed as low oil prices
shrink state coffers.
"They've put some things on the shelf... they want to be
very prudent, but they're focused on needs right now," Oliver
said in Dubai ahead of the Dubai Airshow.
Some development programs could be delayed for about three
years due to low oil prices for oil-exporting Gulf states, he
said.
"I don't think anybody is looking at any of these things to
be over quick," Oliver said.
Procurements for "proven, off-the-self solutions" have
accelerated, Oliver added, including Chinook and Apache
helicopters.
