Boeing exec say oil price hitting some arms purchase plans

DUBAI Nov 7 Boeing, the world's
second-largest weapons maker, said on Saturday that Gulf
governments are looking to replenish arms due to regional
conflicts but longer-term programs are being postponed as low
oil prices shrink state coffers.
"They've put some things on the shelf... they want to be
very prudent, but they're focused on needs right now," said Paul
Oliver, vice-president of international business development in
the Middle East and Africa for Boeing's Defense, Space and
Security business.
Future requirements for some development programs could be
delayed for about three years due to low oil prices for these
oil-exporting Gulf states, Oliver said in Dubai ahead of the
Dubai Airshow.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Jason Neely)