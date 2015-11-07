Boeing exec say oil price hitting some arms purchase plans

DUBAI Nov 7 Boeing, the world's second-largest weapons maker, said on Saturday that Gulf governments are looking to replenish arms due to regional conflicts but longer-term programs are being postponed as low oil prices shrink state coffers.

"They've put some things on the shelf... they want to be very prudent, but they're focused on needs right now," said Paul Oliver, vice-president of international business development in the Middle East and Africa for Boeing's Defense, Space and Security business.

Future requirements for some development programs could be delayed for about three years due to low oil prices for these oil-exporting Gulf states, Oliver said in Dubai ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Jason Neely)