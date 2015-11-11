AIRSHOW-UAE in final stages of talks to buy Rafale jets-air chief

DUBAI Nov 11 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is in the final stages of negotiations to buy French Rafale fighter jets, the head of the Gulf nation's air force told Reuters on Wednesday.

Defence sources have said Abu Dhabi is looking to purchase 60 fighter jets and is closely studying the Dassault-built Rafale after an earlier evaluation of the four-nation Eurofighter.

"I think we are in the final stage of negotiations," Major General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, said when asked how close the UAE was to a deal to buy the Rafale.

He also stressed that no final decision had been taken.

Dassault Aviation was not immediately for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)