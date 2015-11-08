AIRSHOW-Emirates urges Airbus to 'get on with' developing A380neo

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
DUBAI Nov 8 Dubai's Emirates airline renewed pressure on Sunday on European planemaker Airbus to upgrade its A380 superjumbo, saying it was ready to place an order as soon as the planemaker went ahead with an improved version of the world's largest airliner.
But the carrier's president, Tim Clark, said it could take another 6-12 months to make a decision on purchasing dozens of mid-sized jets while awaiting more in-service data on the recently introduced A350-900, which it is weighing against Boeing's 787-10.
Clark told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that Emirates has the option to convert the second half of its most recent order for current-generation A380s, which will be powered by Rolls-Royce, into the proposed A380neo, which could run on engines similar to those used on the Rolls-powered A350.
"We would like them to get on with it," Clark said, referring to the possible A380 upgrade, adding it did not necessarily need to be stretched despite recent reports that the double-decker could be enlarged to accommodate extra seats.
An A380neo could deliver 10-13 percent improved efficiency, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Nadia Saleeem)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.