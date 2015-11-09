Abu Dhabi's Mubadala signs maintenance joint venture with GE Aviation

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
DUBAI Nov 9 Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and development firm, and GE Aviation on Monday said they had agreed to form a maintenance, repair and operations joint venture, another step toward making Mubadala a key GE supplier by 2020.
The agreement calls for the creation of a facility at the Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, and an unspecified direct investment by General Electric in the new venture.
GE will also set up a dedicated parts logistics center for its GEnx engine to service the joint venture and regional GEnx operators, the companies said in a joint statement released during the Dubai Airshow. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Louise Heavens)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.