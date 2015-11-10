U.S. Air Force leader backs moves to speed up arms sales reviews

DUBAI Nov 10 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James on Tuesday said it was important to speed up reviews of foreign arms sales requests, and she was open to the idea of creating a White House-level position to oversee the review process across the government.
James told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that she had heard the concerns of U.S. companies, who argue that delays in approvals of foreign arms sales may drive potential countries to non-U.S. buyers. She vowed to redouble her efforts to streamline and accelerate the process.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Nadia Saleem)
