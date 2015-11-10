AIRSHOW-U.S. Air Force leaders defends bomber competition process

DUBAI Nov 10 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James on Tuesday defended the process used to select Northrop Grumman Corp to build the next-generation U.S. bomber, saying it was "very deliberate" and included a number of independent reviews.
James said the Air Force stood by its decision, but would wait to see how the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled on a formal protest filed against the decision by Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp. A ruling is due by mid-December.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains