AIRSHOW-U.S. Air Force leaders defends bomber competition process

DUBAI Nov 10 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James on Tuesday defended the process used to select Northrop Grumman Corp to build the next-generation U.S. bomber, saying it was "very deliberate" and included a number of independent reviews.

James said the Air Force stood by its decision, but would wait to see how the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled on a formal protest filed against the decision by Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp. A ruling is due by mid-December.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Miral Fahmy

