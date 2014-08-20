版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 17:42 BJT

Jeffrey Singer resigns as CEO of Dubai financial zone authority

DUBAI Aug 20 Jeffrey Singer said on Wednesday that he had resigned as chief executive of the DIFC Authority, which oversees Dubai's financial free zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The resignation is with immediate effect, Singer told Reuters by telephone. He declined to comment further.

Two financial industry sources aware of the matter said the resignation was for personal reasons and that DIFC Governor Essa Kazim would continue to oversee the zone's operations while a replacement for Singer was found. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Matt Smith; additional reporting by Nadia Saleem)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐