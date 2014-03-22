Private equity firm CD&R frontrunner for Dubai-owned Mauser -report

BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
LONDON, March 22 Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) is the frontrunner among four bidders for Germany-based, but Dubai-owned, packaging group Mauser, Britain's Sky News reported on its website on Saturday, without citing its sources.
People familiar with the auction told Reuters earlier this month that the private equity arm of Dubai Holding had asked buyout groups to submit binding bids for Mauser, after putting on hold a larger auction which comprised two additional assets.
If it goes ahead, the sale of Mauser by Dubai International Capital (DIC) would be one of the largest asset disposals by the emirate since its debt crisis in 2009.
The suitors are likely to value Mauser, which makes packaging equipment such as cans and drums for transporting medical waste, at about 7 times its expected operating earnings of roughly 150 million euros, or 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion), sources said.
The figure would be in line with the valuation of U.S. peer Greif , which trades at a multiple of 6.8 times and is not bidding for Mauser.
Officials at Mauser and CD&R could not immediately be reached for comment.
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in the wake of their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions continued to fuel investor caution.