Creditors of Dubai's Drydocks World select Moelis as restructuring talks loom

| DUBAI, August 3
DUBAI, August 3 Creditors of Drydocks World, the
Dubai government-owned company seeking to revise part of a $2.3
billion debt restructuring deal which it signed in 2012, have
chosen Moelis & Co as an adviser, sources familiar with
the matter said.
The New York-based advisory company has experience of debt
refinancing in the region, having previously advised Drydocks
World's parent company, Dubai World, on its $25
billion debt restructuring in 2011. Citigroup has already
been picked by Drydocks as its adviser, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named because the matter is not
public. Moelis, Citigroup and Drydocks all declined to comment.
Drydocks is the latest United Arab Emirates company seeking
to take advantage of low interest rates and a generally
healthier economic backdrop to renegotiate a debt restructuring
agreed after the 2009 financial crisis. Dubai World earlier this
year revised the terms of $14.6 billion of debt.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Heavens)