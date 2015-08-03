UPDATE 1-Creditors of Dubai's Drydocks World select Moelis as adviser

(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, August 3 Creditors of Drydocks World, the
Dubai government-owned company seeking to revise part of a $2.3
billion debt restructuring deal which it signed in 2012, have
chosen Moelis & Co as their adviser, sources familiar
with the matter said.
The selection of the New York-based advisory company should
open the way to Drydocks offering a proposal to creditors, a
move expected to happen later this quarter, with a view to
closing a deal as early as the end of the fourth quarter, said
one of the sources. Citigroup has already been picked by
Drydocks as an adviser, the sources said, as previously reported
by other media.
Moelis, Citigroup and Drydocks all declined to comment.
The marine engineering group is the latest United Arab
Emirates company seeking to take advantage of low interest rates
and a generally healthier economic backdrop to renegotiate a
debt restructuring agreed after the 2009 financial crisis.
Drydocks World's parent company, Dubai World, earlier
this year revised the terms of $14.6 billion of debt.
Moelis has experience of debt refinancing in the region,
having previously advised Dubai World on its initial debt
restructuring in 2011.
As Reuters reported in March, Drydocks is likely to ask for
an extension on at least part of an $800 million tranche of
restructured debt, which is due to mature in August 2017,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Any proposal could involve Drydocks receiving an injection
of capital from the Dubai government, said the sources. The
money would help recapitalise the company or cover some of the
debt owed to creditors, one of the sources added
Dubai's government extended billions of dollars to
cash-strapped companies in the wake of the financial crisis.
Drydocks has changed its leadership in recent months; Dubai
World board member Abdulrahman al-Saleh replaced Khamis Juma
Buamim as chairman in March.
Saleh's experience in helping steer Dubai World through its
restructuring and his position as director-general of the Dubai
Department of Finance and chairman of the Dubai Financial
Support Fund, the fund formed in 2009 for struggling
state-linked companies, was seen as a sign of deeper involvement
by the government in Drydocks, said the sources.
The Department of Finance declined to comment.
In another change to the company's leadership, C.S. Kim, who
has experience working at a major South Korean shipyard, is now
president and chief operating officer, according to the
company's website.
