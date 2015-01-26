RPT-Retreat of Russian shoppers fails to dent Dubai retailers

(Repeats Jan. 25 item; no change to text)
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
DUBAI Jan 25 Russian shoppers caught in a
currency crunch are staying away from the Dubai Shopping
Festival (DSF) this year, but visitors from elsewhere look set
to make up the numbers at the annual retail bonanza.
Every January, Dubai is decked out in lights, banners and
roadside ornaments heralding the event. Luxury boutiques staffed
with Russian and Cantonese speakers promise generous discounts,
and raffles offer cars as prizes.
Dubai, one of seven federal states in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), has far smaller oil reserves than the capital
Abu Dhabi, and its economy relies heavily on retail, tourism and
international trade.
The DSF, being held this year from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1,
contributes over $1 billion of retail sales to the emirate's
economy and Russian shoppers have always been among the biggest
spenders, along with Saudi Arabians and Americans.
This year, however, more Russians have stayed home for the
orthodox Christmas holiday, which coincides with the opening
week of the festival, thanks to a crippled rouble that
has nearly halved against the U.S. dollar since July. The
UAE dirham mirrors the dollar.
Russian travel operators in Dubai reported a sharp drop in
the number of tours booked to the emirate compared with the same
time last year, one by as much as 80 percent.
Dmitry, a 38-year-old Russian tourist in Dubai, said he was
only able to afford the trip because he paid for his travel two
months in advance.
"We had to cut down on shopping because the prices are much
higher now in rouble terms," he said.
Nonetheless, early data suggest sales have not been
affected. Shopping malls recorded an 18 percent increase in
footfall during the first two weeks of the event compared to
last year, according to the organisers of the festival.
"The cut in spending by Russians will not be a show stopper
for the Dubai Shopping Festival because so many more people,
including the local residents, are spending," said David
Macadam, CEO of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres.
Consulting firm Nasser Saidi & Associates expects retail
sales in Dubai to rise 5 percent to about 160 billion dirhams
(nearly $44 billion) in 2015.
Data from Dubai International Airport shows an increase in
visitors from emerging markets. The number of passengers flying
to the airport from Asia rose 14 percent year on year in
November, the latest data available.
Visitor numbers from Eastern Europe and South America grew
54 percent and 15 percent respectively, albeit from smaller
bases, whereas those from Russia and CIS countries fell 18
percent.
A young shopper from Beijing at Dubai Mall, the world's
largest, said it was his first time at the DSF. Tales of
fantastic discounts from friends had lured him to the emirate,
he said, declining to give his name.
He held shopping bags from Zara, Bloomingdale's, Clarks and
Marks & Spencer as he talked to a Reuters reporter near
the mall's indoor ice rink.
African tourists are also emerging as big spenders in the
emirate. Nigerians spent nearly $27 million on MasterCard credit
cards in the UAE in January 2014, the company said, compared
with about $9 million in the same month of 2013.
While currency concerns may curtail some Nigerian spending
this year, the naira closed at a historical low on
Wednesday, Dubai is emerging as a major transit hub between
Africa and Asia, as well as a destination in its own right.
Flydubai, the emirate's low-cost airline, doubled its
network in Africa last year by adding seven new routes.
Emirates airline plans to increase its African operations by
40 percent by 2024, President Tim Clark said in October.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Additional reporting by
Olzhas Auyezov and Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Sam
Wilkin)