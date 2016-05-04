China's Jinko Solar, France's EDF among bidders for Dubai's Solar park

DUBAI May 4 China's Jinko Solar and France's EDF are among five bidders for the third phase of Dubai's 5,000 megawatt solar park project, sources close to the bidding process told Reuters on Wednesday.

EDF is bidding as part of a consortium with Qatar's Nebras Power, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power, Abu Dhabi's Masdar and a consortium led by Japan's Marubeni Corporation were the other bidders for the third phase of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (Dewa) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum Solar Park, the sources said.

The third phase will add 800 megawatts to the solar park, which is anticipated to have a total capacity of 5000 megawatts by 2030.

Masdar declined to comment. Dewa and other bidders were not immediately available to comment.

Dubai is targeting securing seven percent of its total power output from clean energy sources by 2020, rising to 25 percent by 2030.

Dewa said on Sunday there were five bidders interested in the solar park's third phase. It didn't name them.

It said the lowest bid price was 2.99 US cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom Arnold and David French, additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Adrian Croft)