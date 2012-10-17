First Solar wins 13-MW Dubai project

DUBAI Oct 17 First Solar Inc. has been
awarded the contract to build a 13-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic
solar power plant by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
(DEWA), the agency said on Wednesday.
Like the rest of the Middle East, Dubai lags far behind
Europe and the U.S. in solar energy, but may eventually build up
to 1,000 MW of solar power plants as part of plans to get 5
percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
The U.S.-based First Solar Inc. beat five other bidders for
the project which is scheduled to be completed by October 2013.
"The strategy is based on Dubai's growing energy
requirements and aims to maintain security of supply in the
Emirate of Dubai," DEWA chief executive Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer
said in a statement.