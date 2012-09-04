Dubai Group sells Turkey insurance arm

* Mashreq Bank unit buys 51 pct stake in Turkish arm
* Remaining stake bought by ex-AIG CEO's firm
* Turkey seen attractive to foreign insurers
* Dubai Group is in midst of $10 bln restructuring
DUBAI, Sept 4 Dubai Group has sold its Turkish
insurance arm to a company owned by former AIG chief
executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and a unit of Dubai lender
Mashreq Bank, as the state investment firm looks to
cut its debt pile.
Oman Insurance Co, the unit of Mashreq, said on
Tuesday it had bought a 51 percent stake in Dubai Group Sigorta,
an insurance company based in Istanbul which does non-life
insurance business.
The remaining 49 percent was acquired by Starr Insurance and
Reinsurance Ltd, part of Greenberg's Starr International Co, OIC
said. No financial details of the transaction were provided.
Dubai Group, part of Dubai Holding, the personal
investment firm of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was
hit hard by the global financial crisis and has seen the value
of most of its holdings decline.
Like most other state-linked entities in the emirate, it
embarked on talks with creditors to restructure debt and extend
maturities.
Its financial assets include stakes in Egypt's EFG Hermes
, an investment bank hit by Middle Eastern turmoil, and
Cyprus Popular Bank, formerly Marfin, whose
recapitalisation forced Cyprus to seek an international bailout.
Dubai Group also has a stake in Borse Dubai, which owns 20.6
percent of the London Stock Exchange.
Penetration rates for the insurance sector in the Middle
East remain low compared with developed markets, with operators
under increasing pressure to boost efficiency, roll out new
products and explore new markets.
Turkey, the fastest expanding economy in Europe with growth
of 8.5 percent last year, is seen as attractive to foreign
insurers looking to diversify away from competitive and mature
home markets. ID:nL6E8IC15S]
Dubai Group Sigorta was formed in 2008. It made a loss of
34.2 million Turkish lira ($18.8 million), according to its 2011
annual report.