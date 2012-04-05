UPDATE 2-Dubai secures $2.5 bln debt delay

* Dubai International Capital reaches deal with lenders
* PE firm owns stakes in Almatis, Travelodge
* Lenders included HSBC, RBS and Emirates NBD
* Agreement caps nearly two years of talks
By Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, April 5 Dubai Holding, the
investment conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, said on
Thursday its private equity arm has reached an agreement with
creditors to restructure $2.5 billion of debt, ending nearly two
years of talks.
Dubai International Capital, which has stakes in
British-based budget hotel chain Travelodge and German alumina
products maker Almatis, will extend $2.15 billion of
outstanding bank loans by five years at an interest rate of 2
percent.
A further $350 million in loans will be extended for three
years, said Dubai Holding, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum.
The debt agreement marks another milestone in Dubai's effort
to rebuild its credibility with investors who fled the region
after state-owned conglomerate Dubai World shook
markets in 2009 with plans for a $25 billion debt restructuring.
Dubai World had built up the debts during the boom years
before the financial crisis. It reached a final deal with
creditors in 2010, extending repayment over five to eight years.
Dubai International Capital gave no details on how it plans
to repay the debt at maturity but the private equity firm has
been selling down assets.
It sold hotel operator Ishraq Dubai to diversified firm
Almulla Group in October last year. It also sold its 45-percent
stake in valve maker KEF Holdings Inc for $178 million earlier
in 2011.
It also owns a 27-percent stake in hedge fund firm Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group, according to Reuters data.
"Although we are under no pressure to sell assets, we have
been able to make a number of profitable exits in recent months
demonstrating the quality of our investments and our ability to
find buyers in current market conditions," Chief Executive David
Smoot said.
Parent Dubai Holding's portfolio includes brands in the
property and hospitality sectors, organised under three main
groups: Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG)
, DIC and Dubai Group. Dubai Group is itself in talks
to restructure debts of around $10 billion.
"Dubai Holding will continue to focus on reaching a
consensual agreement with Dubai Group lenders," its Chief
Executive Ahmed Bin Byat said in the statement.
DEAL ALREADY PRICED IN
The cost to insure Dubai's debt was unchanged at 344 basis
points on Thursday after the DIC announcement, according to data
provider Markit. The spread has tightened nearly 100 basis
points since the beginning of the year.
"The deal was already priced in on the bond market. Options
available to lenders were limited and deal fatigue has set in,"
said Ahmad Alanani, senior executive officer at investment firm
Exotix in Dubai.
"It's better to restructure and take a small hit than force
a borrower to default and deal with the implications."
DIC's core creditors include HSBC Holdings, Royal
Bank of Scotland, Emirates NBD and Mashreq
DIC also formed a new board.
Dubai Holding named Fadel al-Ali, a senior executive at
Dubai Holding, as the new DIC chairman. DIC CEO David Smoot and
Aidan Birkett, Dubai World's chief restructuring officer, have
also been appointed to the board.