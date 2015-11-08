版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 8日 星期日 17:51 BJT

AIRSHOW-Bombardier says CS100 to complete certification by end of yr

DUBAI Nov 8 Canadian planemaker Bombardier said on Sunday it expected to complete certification of its CS100 aircraft by the end of the year, as planned, with the CS300 aircraft to be certified about six months later. (Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean)

