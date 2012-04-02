UPDATE 4-Dubai Drydocks World tests special insolvency law

* Drydocks turns to Decree 57 special tribunal
* Drydocks in talks to restructure $2.2 bln debt
* Company files proceedings in Singapore to push through
debt plan
* Says no haircuts for lenders on principle, firm has $318
mln cash
By Shaheen Pasha
DUBAI, April 2 Dubai World's
shipbuilding unit is to test a form of insolvency protection
developed after Dubai's 2009 debt crisis, using a special
tribunal to force recalcitrant creditors to sign up to its $2.2
billion debt restructuring plan.
The move, announced by Drydocks World on Monday, is the
first real test of the tribunal, set up in the aftermath of
Dubai's 2009 debt crisis where Dubai World itself took centre
stage, and is aimed at bringing resistant hedge funds to the
table.
Drydocks, a shipbuilding and repair business with operations
in Singapore and Indonesia as well as Dubai, also filed legal
proceedings in Singapore to push through the proposal, its
lawyers told the tribunal.
"We have declared that we would like to go ahead and
implement the restructuring and (because of) the minority who
tried to delay the process, it is appropriate that we take
immediate action," Drydocks' Chairman Khamis Juma Buamim told
reporters.
"It is incumbent on me ... to declare that I will go to
court to force the issue. And we did."
Drydocks said that creditors holding about 75 percent of the
debt had agreed to the deal with more than four of the total 19
lenders yet to approve the plan.
The restructuring involves a five-year moratorium on debt
repayments. The debt in the restructuring would be converted
into new paper and lenders will not face a haircut on the
principle amount.
The company filed a notification seeking insolvency
protection under Decree 57 on Sunday night, sources had told ALB
The Brief, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Dubai's ruler issued Decree 57 in 2009, creating a special
tribunal for Dubai World to deal with any litigation related to
the state-linked conglomerate's $26 billion debt crisis.
The special court - which has so far only handled smaller
claims but not faced a restructuring disagreement - met late
Sunday night and imposed a moratorium, allowing Drydocks to make
a proposal to reach a voluntary arrangement with its creditors.
If that fails, the court can force holdout creditors to
accept terms already adopted by the majority.
NO SPECIAL DEAL FOR HEDGE FUNDS
Dubai World, whose 2009 debt crisis brought the emirate to
its knees, said the filing was a "pragmatic and sensible
decision".
"The fact that this system is now being tested is a
significant development, as is the fact that a Dubai-linked
entity is going down this route," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of
markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"This to some extent shows that they're being more
commercial, more savvy about the way in which they handle such a
situation, which is indeed positive."
The tribunal was established in the Dubai International
Financial Centre and incorporates elements of other
international bankruptcy laws.
Drydocks has been in negotiations to restructure its loan
facility in an effort to put an end to lengthy and complex debt
talks. In March, it proposed repaying creditors in five years
and said it was seeking more working capital.
On Monday Buamim said the company has $318 million in cash
and wanted to transfer debt from its south-east Asia operations
to Dubai. It is also seeking a joint venture partner for its
Singapore operations.
"The company is far from being bankrupt," said lawyer Mark
Hyde, head of insolvency and restructuring at Clifford Chance
LLP, who represented the firm at the DIFC Courts. "The company
has significant financial resources to meet all of its
liabilities."
Hyde said the Dubai court filing procedure will not be
completed until late June or early July.
Drydocks World's debt restructuring, initially set to be
completed by April last year, has dragged on as the presence of
hedge funds and a lack of government support curbed prospects of
an amicable deal.
A U.S.-based hedge fund Monarch Alternative Capital won a
$45.5 million legal claim against Drydocks this month for
defaulting on a loan, putting the ship builder's restructuring
in further trouble.
"There is no negotiation required with Monarch. There is no
special deal. They have to accept the deal on the table," said
Buamim.
The firm's debts stem from a multibillion-dollar loan it
took out to fund expansion in Singapore. Its major ship and rig
building facilities are in southeast Asian countries such as
Singapore and Indonesia.
Bookrunners on the 15-lender syndicate were BNP Paribas
, HSBC Mashraq, Standard Chartered
and Lloyd TSB Bank among others.