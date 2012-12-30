版本:
BRIEF-Duff & Phelps agrees to be acquired by private investor consortium

Dec 30 Duff & Phelps Corp : * Agrees to be acquired by private investor consortium * Says deal valued at about $665.5M; stockholders to receive $15.55 per share * Says consortium includes entities managed by the Carlyle Group stone point

capital, pictet & cie and Edmond de rothschild group * Says merger agreement provides for a "go-shop" period starting immediately

and ending on February 8 * Says deal has $6.65 million break up fee if it walks from deal for a hgher

bid

