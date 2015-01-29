版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry exercises option to buy 20 pct from minority partner in Brazil

Jan 29 Dufry AG :

* Exercises option to buy 20 pct from minority partner in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
