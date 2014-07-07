版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Dufry to issue EUR 500 million Senior Notes

July 7Dufry AG :

* Says plans to issue EUR 500 million Senior Notes with maturity of eight years

* Says proceeds from offering are intended to be used to partly finance acquisition of The Nuance Group

* Says notes will be pari passu with existing revolving credit facility and term loans as well as existing USD notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
