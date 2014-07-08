BRIEF-Dufry completes capital increase

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
July 8 Dufry AG : * Says successfully completes its capital increase * Says price for the rights offering as well as the international offering was
set at CHF 162.00 per new share * Says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately CHF 810 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoings (Adds comment, background)
