中国
2014年 7月 8日

BRIEF-Dufry completes capital increase

July 8 Dufry AG : * Says successfully completes its capital increase * Says price for the rights offering as well as the international offering was

set at CHF 162.00 per new share * Says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately CHF 810 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
