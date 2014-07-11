版本:
BRIEF-Dufry prices EUR 500 million senior notes

July 11 Dufry AG : * Says prices EUR 500 million senior notes * Says notes have a term of eight years * Says annual interest rate will be 4.5 percent and interest will be payable

semi- annually in arrears * Says net proceeds will be used as part of the financing of the acquisition of

the Nuance Group * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
