瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 30日 星期四 05:33 BJT

Switzerland's Dufry says investors back capital raise plan

April 29 Switzerland's Dufry said investors on Wednesday backed the company's proposal to raise capital to fund its proposed purchase of World Duty Free .

Dufry said last month it expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) through a rights issue of new stock and up to 1.5 billion via long-term debt instruments, adding the plan had the backing of major investors.

Through the purchase, Dufry is looking to consolidate its position as the biggest player in the fast-growing airport retail sector. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

