Dufry buys remaining stake in HDF from Folli Follie

ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss travel retailer Dufry
said it was buying the 49 percent stake in Hellenic
Duty Free it does not already own from Greek rival Folli Follie
for 328 million euros ($452 million), a vote of
confidence in the austerity-hit economy.
Dufry bought a controlling 51 percent stake in the Greek
travel retailer in October 2012 with an option to acquire the
remaining 49 percent in 2016.
Dufry said in a statement on Thursday it will pay for the
remaining stake with a combination of cash and shares.
The cash portion will be 175 million euros and Dufry will
issue 1,231,233 ordinary shares to Folli Follie Group from its
authorised capital, which the parties have valued at 153 million
euros, Dufry said.
($1 = 0.7251 euros)
