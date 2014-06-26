Dufry sets terms of cap hike to finance Nuance acquisition

ZURICH, June 26 Dufry said it will
offer investors 3 new shares for each 17 shares held, part of a
cap hike to finance its 1.55 billion Swiss franc ($1.74 billion)
acquisition of rival Nuance.
The Swiss travel retailer is set to ask shareholders later
on Thursday for permission to issue new shares to raise 725
million francs to buy its Swiss competitor Nuance, cementing its
position as the world's largest duty-free retailer ahead of Hong
Kong-based DFS Group.
Dufry's major shareholder, a fund backed by private equity
firm Advent International, has committed to participating in the
move, Basel-based Dufry said when it announced the deal earlier
this month.
Dufry is heavily reliant on sales in North America, while
Nuance is stronger in Europe and Asia, making the deal
complimentary according to analysts.
Dufry said it plans to squeeze value from the acquisition by
joining up logistics and purchasing with Nuance, targeting up to
70 million francs from 2016 in benefits from combining the two
firms, which run shops catering for tourists around the world.
($1 = 0.8921 Swiss Francs)
