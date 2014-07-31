CORRECTED-BRIEF-Dufry reports 6M turnover of CHF 1.7 bln

BRIEF-AMS reports Q1 revenues at 149.3 mln euros
* Expects sequential revenue growth for Q2 2017 with revenues of 174-181 million euros and adjusted operating margin around break-even
July 31 () - July 31 Dufry AG : * Says 6m turnover of CHF 1.7 billion vs CHF 1.7 billion last year * Says 6m gross profit of CHF 1.01 billion versus CHF 981 million year ago * Says 6m EBITDA of CHF 221.4 million versus CHF 218.1 million year ago * Says 6m EBIT of CHF 103.1 million versus CHF 105.6 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement