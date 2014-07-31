版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 12:56 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry reports 6M turnover of CHF 1.707,9 bln

July 31 Dufry AG : * Says 6m turnover of CHF 1.707,9 billion vs.chf 1.667,4 billion last year * Says 6m gross profit of CHF 1.011,1 billion versus CHF 981,0 million year ago * Says 6m EBITDA of CHF 221,4 million versus CHF 218,1 million year ago * Says 6m EBIT of CHF 103,1 million versus CHF 105,6 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐