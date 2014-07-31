BRIEF-Dufry reports 6M turnover of CHF 1.707,9 bln

July 31 Dufry AG : * Says 6m turnover of CHF 1.707,9 billion vs.chf 1.667,4 billion last year * Says 6m gross profit of CHF 1.011,1 billion versus CHF 981,0 million year ago * Says 6m EBITDA of CHF 221,4 million versus CHF 218,1 million year ago * Says 6m EBIT of CHF 103,1 million versus CHF 105,6 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage