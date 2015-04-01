Oasis mulls partner or MLP for North Dakota gas plant: exec

| DENVER, April 1
DENVER, April 1 Oasis Petroleum Inc may
take on joint venture partners or create a master limited
partnership (MLP) for a $200 million North Dakota gas processing
plant, President Taylor Reid said on Wednesday.
The plant, which would process gas from the Wild Basin
portion of North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, could be
finished as soon as 2017.
"We have potential JV partners for that, or we could go down
the path of an MLP," Reid said at the DUG conference in Denver.
MLPs are not taxed at the U.S. federal level, lowering their
cost of capital for parent companies, and typically have higher
quarterly payouts than dividend-paying companies, making them
appealing to stockholders.
Taylor added that Oasis, which operates only in the Bakken
shale formation, is "well positioned" to weather the low oil
price environment.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)