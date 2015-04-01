Whiting CEO says can still grow at current oil prices

DENVER, April 1 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, can remain profitable and grow production even at current crude prices, CEO Jim Volker said on Tuesday.

"In periods of low oil prices like we have today, we can still make money," Volker said at the DUG Conference in Denver, adding he is "rigging the company" to run with oil prices at $45 to $55 per barrel.

Volker declined to comment on how recent rumors the whole company is for sale were started. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)